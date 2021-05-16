GREEN RIVER — Local watercolor artist Angelina Q. Bennett is exhibiting 19 of her recent works at Sweetwater County Library in Green River now through the end of June.
Bennett has had several exhibits through the years and also taught classes in watercolor and other art techniques for Western Wyoming Community college and the Community Fine Arts Center.
“My inspiration comes from nature, travel, and my imagination. I respond to shapes, patterns, and color,” Bennett said in a press release.
Bennett’s painting styles are both traditional and abstract, taking inspiration from the subject matter to determine her choice of interpretation. Design and color are key to create an interesting visual statement.
“I enjoy people and culture from different parts of our world. I find painting to be visual communication that transcends language barriers. Choice of color, brush strokes and shapes depict energy feelings and emotions. Through painting I hope to share feelings and experiences with the viewers of my work” she said.
Bennett finds subjects to paint in all the many places she has visited, including Mexico, Canada, Costa Rica, China, Tibet, Greece, Russia, Spain, Western Europe, British Isles, Ireland and most of the United States.
Always open to learning new techniques, Bennett has an associate degree from Western Wyoming Community College, and has taken numerous workshops including Chinese Brush painting from Jean Hang Ting, in San Mateo, California and Advanced Watercolor with Lou Bonomarte, Guilford Handcraft Center, in Guildford, Conneaut and other classes and workshops over the years from Jean Carbonetti, Gerald Brommer, Judy Morris, Steven Quiller, William Herring, Linda Moyer and Tony Couch.
Her work has been shown in several juried shows and exhibitions: several Travel and Congressional Shows in the Wyoming Art Association; the Taos Watercolor Society Exhibits, Millicent Rogers Museum, Taos, New Mexico; a group exhibition at the Old West Museum, Cheyenne; an exhibit at the Wyoming State Museum, Cheyenne; and at Oasis Café and Women’s Place Book Store in Salt Lake City Utah. Bennett has work selected for the City of Rock Springs Box Art project and she is a signature member of Wyoming Watercolor Society.
The Exhibits Committee of the Library System developed the guidelines for the exhibits displayed in the county libraries, which include both group shows and individual artists’ displays.
The Committee meets throughout the year to review applications and schedule exhibits. Artists interested in displaying their work are encouraged to submit an application for an individual exhibit. Application packets are available at any county library circulation desk and at the Community Fine Arts Center.
The Exhibits Committee is made up of community members Angie Bennett, Deon Quitberg and Donna Ragsdale, all from Green River and library system members Michelle Krmpotich, Lindsey Travis and Debora Soule.
For more information visit http://www.sweetwaterlibraries.com or www.facebook.com/sweetlibraries or call Soule at the Community Fine Arts Center at 307-362-6212.