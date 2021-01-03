I provided a couple articles for dinner casseroles in my last column. But, casseroles can also be a breakfast meal.
Overnight breakfast casseroles make morning a little easier, because the work is all done the day before, all you have to do in the morning is pop the casserole in the oven while you get ready for the day.
There is such a variety of breakfast casseroles, but eggs are usually a common component of the meal.
Below is just a couple of breakfast casserole ideas, but there are so many other varieties to choose from.
OVERNIGHT BREAKFAST SAUSAGE CASSEROLE
Ingredients:
10-12 slices of sourdough bread, cubed (you could also use white bread if you prefer)
1 pound bulk pork sausage with sage
Five large eggs
10 ounces sharp Cheddar, grated
2 cups half-and-half
1 teaspoon dry mustard
1 teaspoon salt
1-2 tablespoons butter, (just enough to grease your pan)
— Slightly toast bread on a sheet pan in a 350 degree Fahrenheit oven, (just until slightly light brown in color) and spread in the bottom of a greased 9 inch by 13 inch casserole dish.
— In a medium skillet, brown the sausage over medium heat until fully cooked and no longer pink. Remove the sausage with a slotted spoon to drain the fat. Spread the cooked sausage over the bread and top with the cheese.
— Stir together the, half-and-half, dry mustard, salt and eggs, (lightly beating the eggs). Pour this mixture over the cheese. Cover the casserole with aluminum foil and refrigerate for 8 hours or overnight.
— The next day, preheat the oven to 350 degree Fahrenheit oven.
— Bake the covered casserole until set and slightly golden, about 50 minutes. Remove from the oven and allow the casserole to set for 15 minutes before serving.
TATER TOT AND SAUSAGE BREAKFAST CASSEROLE
Ingredients:
One 16-ounce bag frozen Tater Tots
1 pound spicy bulk breakfast sausage
One medium onion, very finely diced
One red bell pepper, very finely diced
One green bell pepper, very finely diced
Four large eggs
1 ½ cups grated Cheddar cheese
1 ½ cups grated pepper jack cheese
1 cup milk
1/2 cup half-and-half
1 tablespoon olive oil
1/4 teaspoon seasoned salt
1/4 teaspoon cayenne
Salt and pepper to taste
1-2 tablespoons butter, (just enough to grease your pan)
— Line the tater tots in rows in a buttered 9 inch by-13 inch baking dish.
— Fry sausage and onion in oil, breaking up the sausage with a spoon, until browned and cooked through, 8 to 10 minutes. Set aside to cool slightly, and then sprinkle over the tater tots.
— In a large bowl, mix the milk, half-and-half, seasoned salt, cayenne, eggs, bell peppers, half of both cheeses and some salt and pepper. Pour over the tots and sausage mixture, and then top with the rest of the cheese. Cover with foil and refrigerate overnight.
— The next morning preheat the oven to 350 degree Fahrenheit.
— Bake covered for approximately 25 minutes. Remove the foil and continue to bake until the cheese is brown and bubbly and the casserole is cooked through, approximately another 20 to 35 minutes. Allow to cool and set for 10 minutes.