Cooking With Ease

Who made the rules that you have to eat eggs, breakfast meats and hash browns for breakfast only, or meals like chicken and vegetables for dinner, or soup and a sandwich for lunch.

I enjoy eating meals out of what is considered to be the norm.

Growing up, every so often, my Mom would make breakfast for dinner, and I enjoyed it. I have continued that tradition in my own kitchen.

Here are a couple recipes that are good anytime — breakfast, lunch or dinner.

BISCUITS AND SAUSAGE GRAVY

Ingredients (sausage gravy):

1 pound sage sausage

½ cup gravy flour, (I use Wondra)

Approximately 2 cups whole milk

½ stick butter

Pepper to taste

Ingredients (biscuits):

2 1/4 cups baking mix (I use Original Bisquick)

2/3 cup milk

— In a skillet fry and crumble sausage until fully cooked.

— Melt butter in the skillet; add flour and wisk into a roux. Add milk and wisk to desired gravy consistency; you might need more or less milk. Begin with a little less milk, you can always add more if gravy is too thick, but you cannot take it out if it is too thin. Season with pepper.

— Heat oven to 450 degrees Fahrenheit.

— In a medium bowl, stir Bisquick and milk until soft dough forms. Drop by heaping spoonfuls onto ungreased baking sheet. (Drop biscuits give you nice crevasses to catch all that gravy).

— Bake 8 to 10 minutes or until golden brown.

— Place biscuits on plate and top with sausage gravy.

BACON AND POTATO PIEROGI BAKE

Ingredients:

1 16 ounce package frozen Loaded Baked Potato or Potato and Cheddar pierogies

1 cup diced onions

1 ½ cup cooked and crumbled bacon

1 ½ cups shredded Cheddar cheese

2 tablespoons butter

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

¾ cup vegetable broth (you could also use chicken broth)

¾ cup milk

1 tablespoon water

2 tablespoons green onions, sliced

— Heat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Spray 2-quart glass baking dish with cooking spray.

— In 3-quart saucepan, melt butter over medium heat. Add onions; cook 3 to 4 minutes, stirring occasionally, until just starting to soften; wisk in flour until smooth. Cook and stir 1 to 2 minutes or until mixture is bubbly.

— In 2-cup glass measuring cup, mix broth and milk. Gradually stir broth mixture into saucepan. Increase heat to medium-high; heat to boiling, stirring constantly. Boil and stir 1 minute; reduce heat to medium. Stir in 1 cup of the Cheddar cheese. Cook until melted, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat.

— Place frozen pierogies and water in baking dish; cover with plastic wrap. Microwave on High 2 minutes; stir. Continue microwaving on High 1 1/2 to 2 minutes or until thawed. Pour cheese sauce over pierogies. Top with bacon and remaining 1/2 cup cheese.

— Bake 20 to 25 minutes or until cheese is melted and edges are bubbly. Let stand 10 minutes. Top with green onions.

