Who made the rules that you have to eat eggs, breakfast meats and hash browns for breakfast only, or meals like chicken and vegetables for dinner, or soup and a sandwich for lunch.
I enjoy eating meals out of what is considered to be the norm.
Growing up, every so often, my Mom would make breakfast for dinner, and I enjoyed it. I have continued that tradition in my own kitchen.
Here are a couple recipes that are good anytime — breakfast, lunch or dinner.
BISCUITS AND SAUSAGE GRAVY
Ingredients (sausage gravy):
1 pound sage sausage
½ cup gravy flour, (I use Wondra)
Approximately 2 cups whole milk
½ stick butter
Pepper to taste
Ingredients (biscuits):
2 1/4 cups baking mix (I use Original Bisquick)
2/3 cup milk
— In a skillet fry and crumble sausage until fully cooked.
— Melt butter in the skillet; add flour and wisk into a roux. Add milk and wisk to desired gravy consistency; you might need more or less milk. Begin with a little less milk, you can always add more if gravy is too thick, but you cannot take it out if it is too thin. Season with pepper.
— Heat oven to 450 degrees Fahrenheit.
— In a medium bowl, stir Bisquick and milk until soft dough forms. Drop by heaping spoonfuls onto ungreased baking sheet. (Drop biscuits give you nice crevasses to catch all that gravy).
— Bake 8 to 10 minutes or until golden brown.
— Place biscuits on plate and top with sausage gravy.
BACON AND POTATO PIEROGI BAKE
Ingredients:
1 16 ounce package frozen Loaded Baked Potato or Potato and Cheddar pierogies
1 cup diced onions
1 ½ cup cooked and crumbled bacon
1 ½ cups shredded Cheddar cheese
2 tablespoons butter
2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
¾ cup vegetable broth (you could also use chicken broth)
¾ cup milk
1 tablespoon water
2 tablespoons green onions, sliced
— Heat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Spray 2-quart glass baking dish with cooking spray.
— In 3-quart saucepan, melt butter over medium heat. Add onions; cook 3 to 4 minutes, stirring occasionally, until just starting to soften; wisk in flour until smooth. Cook and stir 1 to 2 minutes or until mixture is bubbly.
— In 2-cup glass measuring cup, mix broth and milk. Gradually stir broth mixture into saucepan. Increase heat to medium-high; heat to boiling, stirring constantly. Boil and stir 1 minute; reduce heat to medium. Stir in 1 cup of the Cheddar cheese. Cook until melted, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat.
— Place frozen pierogies and water in baking dish; cover with plastic wrap. Microwave on High 2 minutes; stir. Continue microwaving on High 1 1/2 to 2 minutes or until thawed. Pour cheese sauce over pierogies. Top with bacon and remaining 1/2 cup cheese.
— Bake 20 to 25 minutes or until cheese is melted and edges are bubbly. Let stand 10 minutes. Top with green onions.