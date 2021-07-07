ROCK SPRINGS — Lois and Tom Breeze celebrate their 67th anniversary on July 15.
The couple was married on July 15, 1954 in Evanston by Justice of the Peace W. Everet.
Tom Breeze served in the Korean War and received the Purple Heart and Combat Infantry Badge in 1950. He returned to Wyoming and worked in the oil fields, later retiring.
Lois Breeze worked as a nurses’ aide at Memorial Hospital until her retirement.
The couple has three daughters, Melanie Patton of Chandler, Arizona, Evelyn Osborn of Gillette and Tammy Gallagher of Green River. They also have nine grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
Lois and Tom Breeze enjoy traveling and spending winters in Arizona. They return home to Rock Springs in the summers.