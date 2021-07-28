ROCK SPRINGS — Get ready for great deals, live music, food trucks and activities like yoga, during the first ever Rock the Block.
Rock the Block takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 28 between Pilot Butte Ave. and K St. in downtown Rock Springs.
Enjoy a variety of food from vendors, live music and activities in the parking lot at the Pilot Butte Professional offices.
“Pedestrians who might just walk by businesses will have a great reason to stop and browse through merchandise,” URA Board Chairman, Maria Mortensen said in a press release. “We’re hoping shoppers will return and keep supporting small businesses. We also think this will encourage camaraderie between fellow merchants, locals and visitors in Downtown.”
Tracy Hafner, owner of Save the Date Flower and Wedding Studio suggested the idea to the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency.
“I wanted to have an event that brings Downtown businesses and local vendors together to provide a fun afternoon for residents of Rock Springs,” Hafner said in the release. “It is important to support local small business, and this is a way for business owners to showcase what they have to offer as well as for people to come out and have a great afternoon. Sidewalk sales, music, and good food on a Saturday, what more could you ask for?”
The organization hopes this test event will be a success and be able to host similar block parties throughout different parts of Downtown during the warmer months. In addition to the storefront businesses, visitors will also find:
— Rebels and Roots Boutique
— Sugar Springs Boutique
— Rock Sprinkles Sweet Inspiration Bakery
— Sweet Soak
— Toni Mama’s Food Truck
— Yoga at 10 a.m. along with music by Nick Gomez
Shoppers will also enjoy live music from a different performer every hour. Visitors are encouraged to follow Downtown Rock Springs on Facebook as additional details, vendors and performers are confirmed.
For more information contact the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency at 307-352-1434 or visit www.DowntownRS.com.