ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is looking for entertainers for this summer’s Brown Bag Concert series. The series take place on Tuesdays all summer long, starting from noon to 1:30 p.m. on June 1 on the grassy area behind the Sweetwater County Health and Human Services Building.
The organization is currently looking for interested performers. Local bands of one to three members or musicians who are interested in being part of the series are encouraged to contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA. Performers will receive a $200 stipend.
For more information contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA at 307-352-1434 or visit www.DowntownRS.com.