ROCK SPRINGS — Bryan Schutz was named the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency Volunteer of the Month for June.
Schutz stepped in at the right time. He hauled about 20 six-foot tables from Bunning Hall on South Main Street to Bunning Park for this year’s Blues n’ Brews. He also took them back to Bunning Hall by the end of the evening.
“I have helped for the last four or five at the Blues n' Brews event,” Schutz said in a press release. “I love the location and having great music all day.”
“With how the event is setup with a good mix of local and nearby craft brews — it’s a fun place to be,” he said.
According to Schutz, Downtown Rock Springs still needs volunteers.
“They make it easy to sign up for it and they show what spots are available,” Schutz said. “It takes little time to pitch in and they’re flexible with everyone’s busy schedules.”
“The Downtown area has a great vibe to it,” Schutz said. “It is nice to see the constant strive to make it a better place for all.”
“Square State Brewing is one of my favorite places to be in the Downtown area,” he said.
Each volunteer is a small piece of the puzzle with a big purpose in making a positive change throughout Downtown, according to the release.
Schutz received his Bachelor's degree in Computer Science at Weber State University. He works at the Sweetwater County Library System in the IT/Computer Department and makes sure every is running well.
For more information contact the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency at 307-352-1434 or visit www.downtownrs.com.