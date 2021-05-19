GREEN RIVER — After dealing with the impacts of a pandemic throughout their final year, The Green River High School Class of 2021 shined on graduation night during yet another opportunity to show their resiliency.
An outside commencement was scheduled at 7 p.m. Monday evening in Wolves Stadium due to COVID-19 recommendations. The weather, however, had other ideas.
Thirty minutes before graduation was set to begin, the pouring rain and flashing lightning showed no signs of slowing down. At 7:50 p.m., it was announced that everyone should head to the high school for an indoor ceremony.
The Class of 2021 wasn't about to let a spring storm get in the way of celebrating their achievements. About an hour later, everyone and everything had been moved to the new venue.
"We made it!" graduate Olivia Nielsen said as she began the senior class address.
"Here we are — some of us still a little bit wet — but we're here, in person, at our very own graduation ceremony."
Senior James King described the journey to graduation during a pandemic as tumultuous, challenging, and unexpected. He compared it to running — then winning — a race.
"While it seemed at times the finish line was painstakingly hard to reach, we did more than limp to this finish line," King said.
"We raced toward it and burst through victorious."
Senior Chatney Tirrell echoed similar ideas in her opening address. Despite the challenges of dealing with restrictions on sporting events and performances, the cancellation of school functions, and strict sanitation rules, Tirrell told those gathered that her class has chosen to rise above circumstances.
"COVID doesn’t define the Class of 2021, but the way that we have found positivity and hope throughout this past year does," she said.
Back in August, Nielsen and her friends jokingly made bets about how long it would take before the school went back into lockdown due to COVID-19. The farthest out anyone bet was October.
"Thank goodness my friends and I were all proven wrong," Nielsen said. She and Tirrell credited friends, teachers, administration and parents for making that possible.
All three graduate speakers thanked those who supported them along the way as they referred to lessons learned and accomplishments earned.
“After a year of trials and tribulations, we all learned to value the little things in life — from family and friends to toilet paper,” Nielsen said.
King called his graduating class ambitious, driven and enduring. He referred to woods and welding students who have constructed the strongest of works, aspiring actresses and actors who have put on well-developed and passionate plays, and artists who have created intricate and beautiful pieces — some of which are now gracing the governor’s mansion. He said going over all of the class's achievements in sports, academics, and service would take hours.
Tirrell referred to personal experiences gained. She said that nothing, not even a worldwide pandemic, can take away learning, love, or growth.
“We will all take with us a part of each other as we navigate the next step in our lives,” she said.
"We are resilient, we are passionate, we are leaders, we are dedicated, we are optimistic, and we are Green River Wolves."
HEROES JOURNEY
Kayla Majhanovich, elected by seniors as distinguished teacher for the Class of 2021, gave the main commencement address. She is an English instructor who teaches students in her mythology class about the hero's journey as described by Joseph Campbell.
Majhanovich shared three things that she wanted graduates to remember: feel this; fail with flair; and follow your bliss.
Feel this: "Remember this feeling of accomplishment, because you’ve made it through this heroes’ journey of high school," Majhanovich said. "You went through obstacle after obstacle and jumped through hoop after hoop."
Receiving a diploma doesn't mark the end, though — it is the beginning of the next and possibly biggest heroes' journey. The English teacher told her former students to remember this feeling of doors wide open and the world being at their feet.
Fail, but fail with flair: "Go through your obstacles and failures to get to where you want to be. . . Do the things that scare you the most," Majhanovich said. She told seniors to learn from their mistakes and to be the hero of their own journeys.
"Your failures and how you deal with them will show you your true self and steer you to your path," she said, referring to quotes by mythologist Joseph Campbell.
Follow your bliss: This is a phrase also coined by Joseph Campbell that means doing something you love to do that makes you feel fulfilled. "Do more of that," Majhanovich said, "no matter if it's engineering, or nursing, or working on cars, or skiing in the Alps, or creating shadow puppets on your wall."
It's okay not to know exactly what you want to do. "You'll figure it out," Majhanovich said. "Don't do something just because someone else wants you to do it."
Majhanovich finished with advice about venturing out from the wolf pack.
"No matter what, you need to answer your call," she said. You'll know it when it comes to you. When that happens, you need to separate from the pack, and do what you were meant to do.
"You need to venture out in the wild on your own."
As a final piece of advice, Majhanovic recommended taking the path least followed. If you follow someone else, and don't follow your own bliss, you won't live up to your true potential, she said.
"Create your own path — one that leads you down a road you don't know. Jump headfirst into the unknown. Follow your bliss," she advised graduates.