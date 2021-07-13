ROCK SPRINGS — Carolyn Grace Parton and Jesse James Love with their families, announce their engagement and upcoming wedding.
The bride to be is the daughter of Janelle and Robert Parton of Rock Springs. The groom to be is the son of Michal and Jim Love of Rock Springs
The bride is a 2012 Rock Springs High School graduate. She graduated from the University of Wyoming School of Pharmacy with a Doctorate in pharmacy in 2018. She moved from Rock Springs to Phoenix, Arizona where she is currently employed as a pharmacist for Optum Specialty Pharmacy, specializing in oncology.
The groom is a 2010 Rock Springs High School graduate. He graduated from Weber State University with a Bachelor’s degree in sales in 2015. He graduated from the University of Wyoming where he graduated with a Master’s degree in counseling in 2019. He moved from Rock Springs to Phoenix, Arizona where he is currently employed by the Mesa School District as a school counselor.
The couple is planning a wedding in fall 2022.