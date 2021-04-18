LANDER — Shearing demonstrations, weaving displays, lamb burgers, crafts and activities for children are all part of the Lander Museum’s Sheep Shearing Day from 1-3 p.m. April 24 at the Lander Pioneer Museum. The event is free and open to the public.
Sheep shearing demonstrations will take place on the museum grounds, the Fremont County Fiber Arts Guild will provide demonstrations of wool crafts in the livery stable, and there will be crafts for children. The Fremont County Pioneer Association will grill lamb burgers for donations and hot dogs at the picnic pavilion. The lamb is being donated by the Wyoming Woolgrowers Association. There will be other activities as well.
Organizers invite the public to celebrate the history of the sheep industry in Fremont County. The Lander Pioneer Museum is recognizing that heritage with its annual Sheep Shearing Day at the museum.
Sheep Shearing Day is the first in the museum’s 2021 Kid’s Exploration Series, sponsored by Bailey Tire and Auto Services. The series are activities and events for young people and families to learn about Lander and Wyoming history. Last year most museum activities, including Sheep Shearing Day, were postponed or moved online due to the coronavirus, but a full slate of live events is planned for this spring, summer and fall.
The sheep industry was a huge part of the county’s economy. Many fortunes were made running sheep in the area, and in Lander a number of the large houses on the south side of town were built by money made from wool and mutton. Many sheep wagons are scattered around town, a relic from the days when families had sheep on the range.
“Even today many people raise sheep and they are an important part of our agricultural economy,” Lander Museum Director Randy Wise said. “The museum wants to recognize that heritage in a way that kids will have a fun time learning about.”
The museum is located on the north end of town at 1443 Main St. For more information call 307-332-3373 or visit www.fremontcountymuseums.com or facebook.com/pioneermuseumlanderwyoming.