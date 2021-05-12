Chadron State College's releases President's and Dean’s Lists
CHADRON, Nebraska — Cole White of Green River has been named to Chadron State College's Spring 2021 President's List. The list consists of students with a 4.0 grade point average on a 4.0 scale. To qualify, students must be enrolled in 12 credit hours of coursework, be seeking their first bachelor's degree, and have no incomplete grades during the semester.
The following Sweetwater and Lincoln County students are on the Spring Dean's List:
— Clancy Gines: Farson
— Chancy Hunt: Kemmerer
— Ashlyn Jensen: Green River
— Courtney Smith: Rock Springs
Spring Dean's List. Students met the requirements for the Dean's List by earning at least a 3.5 grade point average. To qualify, students must be enrolled in 12 credit hours of coursework, be seeking their first bachelor's degree, and have no incomplete grades during the semester.