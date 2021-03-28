Using the same cooking methods, you can come up with different recipes. In the case of casseroles, using some of the same ingredients such as rice and chicken as base ingredients, and then adding a few different ingredients and seasonings, you can come up with entirely different dishes. You are only limited by your imagination.
Casseroles are such easy recipes to make. The make for great leftovers, which makes them budget friendly. Some, I would not recommend these particular recipes, but other casseroles can be prepared and stored in your freezer until you are ready for them, and then just place them in the oven to bake them off.
These two recipes do not need any sides — you have your protein, your vegetables and a grain, all in one pan.
ITALIAN CHICKEN AND RICE CASSEROLE
Ingredients:
1 cup uncooked long-grain white rice
1 pound boneless, chicken breasts cut in 1-inch pieces
One 15-ounce can cannellini beans, drained and rinsed
1 cup chopped red bell pepper
1 cup chopped onions
One-half cup Italian style Panko crispy bread crumbs
2 ½ cups chicken broth
1 tablespoon butter
2 teaspoons Italian seasoning
Three-fourths teaspoon salt
2 cups shredded Italian cheese blend
½ cup heavy whipping cream
2 tablespoons thinly sliced fresh basil leaves
— In sauté pan, melt butter over medium heat. Add bread crumbs; toast 2 to 3 minutes, stirring frequently, until browned. Transfer to small bowl; set aside.
— Heat oven to 350 degree Fahrenheit. Spray 13-inch by 9-inch glass baking dish with cooking spray. Spread rice evenly in baking dish. Top evenly with chicken, followed by beans, bell pepper and onions. In small bowl, mix broth, Italian seasoning and salt; pour on top. Cover with foil. Bake 40 minutes.
—Stir cheese and whipping cream into chicken mixture. Replace foil; bake 20 to 25 minutes longer or until rice is tender, chicken is no longer pink in center and mixture is heated to at least 165 degrees Fahrenheit in center of casserole. Stir; top with toasted bread crumbs and basil.
CHICKEN, BROCCOLI AND RICE CASSEROLE
Ingredients:
1 cup uncooked long-grain white rice
1 pound boneless skinless chicken breasts cut in 1-inch pieces
2 cups broccoli florets cut in bite-size pieces
1 cup chopped onions
2 ½ cups chicken broth
2 cups shredded Cheddar cheese
One-half cup heavy whipping cream
2 teaspoons Montreal chicken seasoning
2 tablespoons chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves
— Heat oven to 350 Fahrenheit. Spray 13-inch by 9-inch glass baking dish with cooking spray. Spread rice evenly in baking dish. Arrange chicken evenly over rice. Top chicken with broccoli and onions.
— In small bowl, mix broth and chicken seasoning. Pour mixture evenly over rice in baking dish; cover with foil. Bake 40 minutes.
— Stir cheese and whipping cream into chicken mixture in casserole. Replace foil; bake 20 to 25 minutes longer or until rice is tender, chicken is no longer pink in center and mixture is heated to at least 165 degrees Fahrenheit in center of casserole. Stir; top with parsley.