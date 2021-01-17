Cheyenne, WY (82001)

Today

Mostly cloudy with gusty winds developing. High 44F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low around 25F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.