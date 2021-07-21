CASPER — Do you love thrilling, wicked, sexy, or even dangerous things? Paranormal Cirque will expose you to a unique creation of combined theatre, circus, and cabaret with a new European style flare. Cirque Italia is now presenting a brand-new show for a mature audience — those under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. This show is not for the faint of heart.
Performances are Aug. 5-8, 601 SE Wyoming Blvd, Casper at Eastridge Mall under the white and black big top tent.
Dates and times include:
— Aug. 5: 7:30 p.m.
— Aug. 6: 7:30pm
— Aug. 7: 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
— Aug. 8: 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.
This innovative horror story features different shades of sexy and an incomparable storyline — the only thing you can be sure of during this unique experience is that you will not know what to expect. It might be hard to divide reality and illusion.
You will fall into a parallel world and end up surrounded by monstrous creatures with hidden talents that will amaze you with the circus arts.
A careful casting selection has united the best artists from all over the world. A few of the circus arts you can expect to see in this new production include the jaw-dropping Wheel of Death, mystifying magic, and the always sexy yet dangerous silks. The Black unit also follows strict animal-free policy.
COVID-19 PRECAUTIONS
Cirque Italia is enforcing all recommendations set forth by the Center for Disease Control and local municipalities. The safety of guests and employees is of the utmost importance. Every member of the Cirque Italia family is committed to the health and wellness of their fans. Certain adjustments and accommodations in order to comply with the safety guidelines set forth by local and state officials. These adjustments and accommodations include some of the following:
— Restricted seating capacity
— Socially distanced seating with visual cues throughout tent
— Mask mandate for anyone 3 years of age or older
— Increased number of hand sanitization stations in and around tent
— All common areas wiped down and disinfected every 10-15 minutes
For more information or to purchase tickets visit www.cirqueitalia.com, or call 941-704-8572.