Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...South Lincoln County, Rock Springs and Green River, Flaming Gorge and East Sweetwater County. The strongest gusts are expected east and south of Rock Springs. * WHEN...Through 5 PM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles, including along Interstate 80. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind gusts along US 30 from Granger through Kemmerer will range from 35 to 45 mph. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you are traveling I-80, especially between Rock Springs and the Carbon County line, be prepared for sudden crosswinds. &&