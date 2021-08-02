ROCK SPRINGS —Stagecoach Elementary School and the Knights of Columbus No. 2441 will host the fourth Coats for Kids Trail Run on Aug. 28.
Registration will be from 8-8:45 a.m. at the Stage Coach Elementary School’s rear bus loop.
The Coats for Kids Trail Run consists of a 5K Family Desert Walk/Run and a 10K Trail Run on White Mountain, which begin promptly at 9 a.m.
The 5K will follow a single track as well as a dirt road from Stagecoach to the base of White Mountain and back. The dirt road is recommended for strollers.
The 10K continues uphill on the single track to the first shelf of White Mountain, traveling north and then moving down on two tracks back to the school.
The courses will be flagged. A first aid station for both runs will be provided at the rear of the school’s parking lot.
Awards will be presented to the top finishers. Raffle prizes will be offered for all participants. Refreshments will be provided.
Cost is $25 for those older than 19 years, and free for those 19 and younger with a food or clothing donation. A $5 off registration price will be given for food or clothing donations.
Items requested for donation include lightly used winter clothing, peanut butter, rice, pastas and sauces and cash donations; however any donations would be appreciated. Items will be donated to families in need in the community and the Stagecoach Backpack program, and the cash will be used to purchase additional needed items for donation. The Knights of Columbus is a tax-exemp non-profit organization.
For more information contact Eric Urlacher, race director at urlachere@sw1.k12.wy.us or call 307-259-3003.