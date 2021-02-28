ROCK SPRINGS —The Community Fine Arts Center Board announces the scholarship designed to assist Sweetwater County School District No.1 seniors are offered for the second time. Students who have focused on taking art classes during their high school years are eligible to apply for this scholarship.
A longstanding collaboration between Sweetwater County School District No. 1, the City of Rock Springs and Sweetwater County has allowed the Community Fine Arts Center to publicly display the extensive art collection owned by the school district. Once the Community Fine Arts Center became a department of the Sweetwater County Library System, this asset to our community has continued to expand bringing in performances, traveling exhibitions, and providing classes.
The Community Fine Arts Center Advisory Board, working with the Sweetwater County Library Foundation, has established fundraising efforts to provide a college scholarship for seniors in Sweetwater County School District No. 1 to reward a student’s commitment to the Arts demonstrated by concentration of their high school studies in Art. The scholarship is available for $1,000.
The criteria to be eligible along with their art class focus, includes continuing their education at a Wyoming post-secondary school. They will submit a portfolio of five pieces of their artwork, write a short essay and ask for letters of support from two high school teachers.
“As a longtime member of the Community Fine Arts Center Advisory Board, I am pleased that we have been able to continue this scholarship to Sweetwater County School District #1 high school seniors. This past year we have seen why the arts matter and this is to encourage students who have had a love and passion for Art. We hope this scholarship can be a valuable addition to a student’s financial plan at any of Wyoming’s collages, Community Fine Arts Center Board chairman R.J. Pieper said in a press release”
Copies of the application are available from district secondary art teachers, the school guidance offices and the Community Fine Arts Center.
Community Fine Arts Center hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday.