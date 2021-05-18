ROCK SPRINGS — Commerce Bank of Wyoming will host its annual Community Shred Day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 19 at the Commerce Bank of Wyoming Branch location, 1575 Dewar Drive.
Shredding services will be available to the public free of charge, with a recommendation of one to two bags or boxes of items per person. Items can include scam mailings, bills, banking statements, credit card offers and more. Keeping customers, community and employee’s safe during our Community Shred Day is Commerce Bank’s top priority. The community is asked to stay in their vehicles, drive thru, and drop off their shred. This year lunch will not be served as in past years.
With an increase in internet scams and fraudulent behavior, the importance of identity theft prevention and awareness has risen as well. Practicing prevention methods such as shredding bank statements and personal information helps to decrease fraud and theft. Commerce Bank of Wyoming encourages the community to take the necessary precautions to protect their identities.