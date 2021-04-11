I enjoy preparing full recipes, even though I am only cooking for my husband and myself. It creates leftovers, which all you have to do is heat up for one or two more dinners. It saves on cooking for a couple of nights, and it is also quite economical.
Once in a while, though, I enjoy cooking recipes that serve just two people, one dish each. It is a way to not get tired of eating the same meal for two or three nights in a row.
With dinners for two, I tend to use more store-bought short cuts, which makes preparation much easier.
BEEF AND VEGETABLE STIR-FRY FOR TWO
Ingredients:
One cup uncooked instant white rice
One cup water (for rice)
One-half pound extra-lean ground beef
One small onion, sliced
One cups frozen broccoli florets, thawed (more if desired)
One-half red bell pepper, cut into thin bite-sized strips
Two tablespoons stir-fry sauce
Two tablespoons water (for stir-fry)
One-half teaspoon gingerroot, grated
— Cook rice in 1 cup water as directed on package.
— In medium nonstick skillet, cook ground beef and onion over medium heat until beef is thoroughly cooked, stirring frequently. Drain.
— Add all remaining ingredients; cover and cook 4 to 6 minutes or until vegetables are crisp-tender, stirring occasionally. Serve vegetable mixture over rice.
MEATBALL STEW BISCUIT CASSEROLE FOR TWO
Ingredients:
Four cups frozen cooked Swedish-style meatballs, thawed
One 12 ounce jar beef gravy
One-third cup carrots, small diced
One-half cup new potatoes, small diced
One-fourth cup frozen pearl onions, thawed
One teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
Two to four frozen buttermilk biscuits, depending if you want one or two biscuits per person
Two teaspoons chopped fresh parsley
— Heat oven to 375 Fahrenheit. Spray One-quart glass baking dish with cooking spray.
— In medium microwavable bowl, microwave meatballs on Medium 2 to 4 minutes or until thawed.
— In saucepan, cook vegetables until tender crisp. Mix thawed meatballs, gravy and Worcestershire sauce. Cook over medium heat 5 to 8 minutes, stirring frequently, until mixture is bubbly and thoroughly heated.
— Pour mixture into baking dish. Arrange frozen biscuits over top. Note: Dough-topped casseroles must be assembled while the filling is piping hot. This ensures even cooking from underneath as well as on the surface. Otherwise, the topping will bake at the surface but remain doughy next to the filling.
— Bake 25 to 30 minutes or until biscuits are deep golden brown and filling is bubbly. Sprinkle individual servings with parsley.