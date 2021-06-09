SWEETWATER COUNTY —The Sweetwater County Historical Museum recently had the opportunity to examine not one, but three frontier-era military rifles as part of its Vintage Firearms Research Program.
The Trapdoor Springfield rifle, a single-shot, black powder cartridge rifle in .45/70, was the standard issue long arm for the U.S. Army during much of the Indian Wars, from 1873 until 1892.
By far, the most common trapdoor configurations were the full-length infantry rifle with a barrel length of 32.6 inches, and the much shorter cavalry carbine with a 22-inch barrel.
In the provided photo of the rifles, the top and bottom rifles, shown here, are conventional infantry trapdoors, but the arm in the middle is something special: a Model 1886 “Short Rifle,” of which only 1,000 were made.
The Model 1886, which featured a full stock and a 24-inch barrel, was an attempt to find a compromise between the long infantry rifle and the short carbine to simplify production and general use, but was not a success. In the 1890s, once its trials were completed, it were recalled from the field and reissued to guard units in different parts of the country.
Those with vintage firearms who would like to learn more about them are encouraged to contact the museum at 307-872-6435 or via email at sweetwatercountymuseum@outlook.com.