SWEETWATER COUNTY —Fourth Grade students 2,000 miles away made a virtual trip to Green River when they attended a special online class conducted by the Sweetwater County Historical Museum.
Late last year, County Museum Public Engagement Coordinator Aidan Brady was contacted by the Yavneh Academy in Paramus, New Jersey, a community about the size of Rock Springs located some 15 miles from New York City. The Academy had heard of the museum’s educational outreach programs via the Internet and expressed interest in arranging special virtual presentations.
Subject matter was discussed and finalized; the topics Brady covered through an online link encompassed Native American cultures from all over the United States, geology, fossils such as Knightia and Stromatolite, geology, and Wyoming history. The students had many questions, and the Yavneh Academy pronounced the long-range classroom a great success
At a time when in-person museum visits can be problematic for student groups, virtual classes and presentations offer effective alternative strategies.
Educators, parents, and parent-teacher groups who are interested in learning more about programs for students Grades kindergarten through 12 are encouraged to contact the museum at 307-872-6435 or email at programs@sweetwatermuseum.org.