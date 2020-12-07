SWEETWATER COUNTY — As part of its ongoing outreach program, the Sweetwater County Historical Museum in Green River is offering special take home do-it-yourself Christmas tree ornament kits for children. There is no charge for the kits.
For Christmas seasons in the past, the Museum hosted on-site holiday make-and-take events where children came to the Museum and, aided by staff members, made their own vintage Christmas tree ornaments of several types; two of each kind — one for the Museum tree and one to take home for their family tree.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, Museum Public Engagement Coordinator Aidan Brady came up with an alternative for this year: pre-packaged Christmas ornament kits complete with materials and instructions, which families can pick up at the Museum. At home, children can use the kits to make their ornaments; as before, two of each — one for the Museum tree, and one for the family tree at home.
The holiday ornament kits are designed for three different age groups: candy canes/shepherd’s crooks for pre-school age children; paper Russian nesting dolls, (called “Matryoshkas”) for children who like to color; and wood-and-yarn Godseyes.
The Museum is located at 3 Flaming Gorge Way in Green River; winter hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and admission is free.
For more information call 307-872-6435 or email the Museum at programs@sweetwatermuseum.org .