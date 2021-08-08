SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Historical Museum and its not-for-profit partner, the Sweetwater County Museum Foundation, have presented the winners of 2021's Scholarship Program and Essay Contest.

SCHOLARSHIP RECIPIENT

Jessica Lee Petri of Green River, a new freshman at the University of Wyoming, was the recipient of a $1,000 scholarship for her essay, “Carnegie Capitalism: An Analysis of the Importance of Philanthropy in Maintaining a Free Economy.”

ESSAY CONTEST

Faith Duncan, a junior at the Green River High School, submitted her essay entitled “How Local History Inspired Me to Use My Voice to Spread Change” and took home a $100 prize.

Funding for the contest’s awards was provided by the Sweetwater County Museum Foundation.

The museum’s director, Dave Mead, joined the rest of the museum staff in congratulating the winners.

