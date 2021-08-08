...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT SUNDAY...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division, and the
Wyoming Department of Health.
* WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
* WHERE...Western and Central Wyoming.
* WHEN...Until 1 PM MDT Sunday, August 8th.
* IMPACTS...Smoke from wildfires continues to be observed across much
of western and central Wyoming. The smoke is limiting visibilities
at times and creating poor air quality.
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends
that the elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory
problems avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor
activities during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety
of pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can
cause respiratory health effects. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/.
Weather Alert
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT
MONDAY...
* IMPACTS: Low Humidities and Gusty Winds will create erratic fire
behavior and may lead to new fire starts.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In Central WY Fire Zone....289.
In Southwest WY Fire Zones...277...279.
In West Central WY Fire Zone....278.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Central WY...Fremont...Natrona.
In Southwest WY...Sweetwater...Uinta.
In West Central WY...Lincoln...Sublette.
* COLD FRONT: The cold front will move through zones 277/278
Monday afternoon, turning winds more west-northwest. The front
will move through zones 279/289 late Monday afternoon into the
evening.
* WIND: West 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
* HUMIDITY: 10 to 15 percent.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
Faith Duncan, center, was with her $100 essay prize on Aug. 5 by Sweetwater County Historical Museum director Dave Mead, left and Richelle Rawlings-Carroll of the Sweetwater County Museum Foundation, right. Duncan is a junior at the Green River High School.
Jessica Lee Petri, center, was presented her $1,000 scholarship prize for her essay “Carnegie Capitalism: An Analysis of the Importance of Philanthropy in Maintaining a Free Economy” by Zaundra Hamilton of the Sweetwater County Museum Foundation, left, and Dave Mead, director of the Sweetwater County Historical Museum, right.
SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Historical Museum and its not-for-profit partner, the Sweetwater County Museum Foundation, have presented the winners of 2021's Scholarship Program and Essay Contest.
SCHOLARSHIP RECIPIENT
Jessica Lee Petri of Green River, a new freshman at the University of Wyoming, was the recipient of a $1,000 scholarship for her essay, “Carnegie Capitalism: An Analysis of the Importance of Philanthropy in Maintaining a Free Economy.”
ESSAY CONTEST
Faith Duncan, a junior at the Green River High School, submitted her essay entitled “How Local History Inspired Me to Use My Voice to Spread Change” and took home a $100 prize.
Funding for the contest’s awards was provided by the Sweetwater County Museum Foundation.
The museum’s director, Dave Mead, joined the rest of the museum staff in congratulating the winners.