SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Historical Museum in Green River recently treated Kindergarten and first grade classes to a live, virtual mini-tour of the museum.
Via cell phone and a live video link, Aidan Brady, the museum’s Public Engagement Coordinator, brought the museum to Rhiannon Adkins’s classroom at Monroe Elementary School in Green River.
Brady’s topics included the history of the Christmas tree, vintage Christmas presents like Slinkies and Russian nesting dolls, dinosaurs and the fact that Green River was once the bottom of a huge prehistoric lake.
The video link enabled Brady to interact directly with Adkins and her students, and he answered many questions from the children.
At a time when in-person museum visits can be problematic for student groups, virtual tours and presentations offer effective alternative strategies.
Educators, parents and parent-teacher groups who are interested in learning more about programs for students grades kindergarten-12 are encouraged to contact the museum at 307-872-6435 or email programs@sweetwatermuseum.org.