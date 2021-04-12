SWEETWATER COUNTY — A new documentary about the life of novelist Ernest Hemingway is now streaming online on Wyoming PBS, and an article on WyoHistory.org profiles the special connection between Wyoming and the famous writer, the Sweetwater County Historical Museum reported Friday.
“Hemingway,” a film by Ken Burns and Lynn Novick, a mini-series, is presented in three episodes, covering Hemingway’s life and career. For more than 30 years, Burns and his collaborators have produced a long list of extraordinary documentaries, including “The West,” “The Civil War,” “Baseball,” “Country Music,” “The National Parks: America’s Best Idea,” and “Prohibition.”
Hemingway’s works include “For Whom the Bell Tolls,” “A Farewell to Arms,” “The Old Man and the Sea,” and “To Have and Have Not.” He was awarded the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction in 1953 and the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1954.
An avid outdoorsman, Hemingway traveled often to Wyoming for the hunting and fishing and to write. According to “Ernest Hemingway in Wyoming,” by Jamie Egolf and Chavawn Kelley, he finished “A Farewell to Arms” at guest ranches in Sheridan County in 1928 and wrote parts of “To Have and Have Not” at the L Bar T Ranch in the Sunlight Basin.
“Ernest Hemingway in Wyoming” can be found at www.wyohistory.org/encyclopedia/ernest-hemingway-wyoming .
To watch Hemingway online, go the Wyoming PBS Passport at www.pbs.org/video/hemingway-episode-1-writer/ .