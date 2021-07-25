ROCK SPRINGS — Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County is offering a COVID-19 drive-thru vaccine clinic on Wednesday, July 28. No appointment will be necessary for anyone 18 and older.

Between 3 and 6 p.m., participants can drive through the awning at the front entrance of the hospital at 1200 College Drive for a choice of the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

For more information, call 307-352-8561.

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus