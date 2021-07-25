LARAMIE — Freshmen who began their University of Wyoming careers in fall 2020 went through a year no one could have predicted — and missed out on a traditional college year. Now, UW will offer a free event to recreate the excitement and anticipation of the first-time college experience for those students.
Thanks to vaccination efforts and low COVID-19 case numbers, UW is preparing for a traditional fall 2021 semester. To that end, rising sophomores are invited to the Cowboy Comeback to participate in socialization and community-building opportunities, on-campus resource highlights and important topics. The three-day event runs Friday, Aug. 20, through Sunday, Aug. 22, and mirrors much of the content offered through Cowboy Connect, which is geared toward first-time freshmen and transfer students.
“We’re so excited to see all of our students back on campus,” Nycole Courtney, associate vice president and dean of student success and graduation said in a press release. “This is a wonderful opportunity to meet new students, explore missed opportunities and have a fresh start. We want our students to know that we are deeply invested in their experience at UW. Come and join us for the Cowboy Comeback.”
Activities for opening day of the Cowboy Comeback include a welcome ceremony and barbecue in Prexy’s Pasture, guest speakers, breakout sessions, campus tours, college-specific events and a pep rally. The following two days include the Experiences and Excursion portion, which offers group activities.
Returning students can opt in for activities, such as a hike in the Vedauwoo Recreation Area, or take part in a trip to the Energy Innovation Center for a solar-energy discussion or an energy “Jeopardy!”-style game.
Students are encouraged to share and reflect upon their experiences from the last year in a group setting. Organizers hope students will restore their feelings of connection and engagement to the university, and with fellow students.
“Our returning students worked so hard last year to make the most of an incredibly unusual, strange year,” Anne Alexander, vice provost for strategic planning and initiatives said in the release. “The once-in-a-generation pandemic presented challenges unmatched in memory, but you stuck with us, and you deserve this ‘welcome home.’ We can’t wait to see you.”
The weekend will be capped off with a movie showing in War Memorial Stadium for students and parents.
For more information or to RSVP, check out the Cowboy Comeback page or email ssgraduation@uwyo.edu.