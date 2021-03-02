GREEN RIVER — The word "crazy" isn't typically associated with vibrant colors — let alone passion, memories and energy.
In the quilting world, though, "crazy" is associated with all of those, according to Amanda Benson, curator at the Sweetwater County Historical Museum. The term defines a decades-long Victorian quilting movement that produced lavish and beautiful creations. That historic fad is making a comeback today.
Crazy quilts from both the past and present are now on display at the museum in Green River. Most were made by current members of the Sweetwater County Quilt Guild for the exhibit they host each year in partnership with the museum.
The“Crazy for Crazy Quilts!” exhibit opened March 2 and will run through April 30 at the museum at 3 East Flaming Gorge Way in Green River. The museum’s winter hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Admission is free.
Even kids will be able to get in on the action during the museum's exhibit. They will have the opportunity to make their own crazy quilt during a craft activity in April. A date has not yet been finalized.
Quilt guild members came up with the crazy quilt theme for this year's exhibit after having the opportunity to look at some in the museum's collection with Benson.
Each quilt displayed includes a plaque containing information on its creative influences. One quilt is made from men's ties. In another, "modern meets old world." All have vibrant colors, detailed thread work, creative (though irregular) compositions and interesting embellishments.
The exhibit even includes crazy quilted clothing – a jacket and vest.
Unfortunately, the expensive silk originally used to make crazy quilts deteriorates easily, making them difficult to preserve and practically impossible to renovate. The Sweetwater Count museum has more than one crazy quilt in its collection, but only one was in good enough condition to be able to be in the display. It is a child’s crazy quilt from 1907 that was made by an unknown person in Pinedale.
As she worked on creating the exhibit and learned more about the crazy quilt phenomenon, Amanda Benson was so inspired that she decided to make one of her own. It will be her first quilt.
Prior to the exhibit's opening, Benson explained more about the origins and history of crazy quilts.
CRAZY QUILT HISTORY
The 1876 World’s Fair in Philadelphia was a big event in Victorian society. One of the most popular exhibits was the Japanese pavilion with its abstract and asymmetrical ceramics and works of art. Inspired by the arts’ uniqueness, upper class Victorian women wanted to re-create that style in the form of quilting. They relied heavily on eastern Asian motifs and styles, often adorning their creations with peacocks, fans and flowers. The stitching, however, was influenced by English embroidery.
They used expensive fabrics – lots of silks, and also velvet and brocade fabrics. Silk thread was also often used. The resulting quilts were more of a parlor showpiece than functional.
These quilts had no real pattern but were meticulously designed and sewn. It could take up to 1,500 hours to create just one of the quilts. The most time consuming part was the embroidery. This led to criticism by men in newspapers of the day, according to Benson. Some men said the women were going crazy and that their efforts were a waste of time.
Criticism didn't stop the trend. The crazy quilt craze even made its way to the middle class eventually. They often used leftover scraps of cotton, denim, or flannel fabrics.
The crazy quilt fad endured from 1876 until about 1910.
"Today, thrilling new looks and textures in fabrics, threads, and embellishments are urging women to rediscover crazy quilting," according to allpeoplequilt.com.
Come to the museum to see the results of that rediscovery and enjoy the crazy quilts fashioned by local women.
For more information on the crazy quilt exhibit, call 307-872-6435, email curator@sweetwatermuseum.org, or visit www.sweetwatermuseum.org or www.Facebook.com/SWCHM.