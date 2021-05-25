SWEETWATER COUNTY — Volunteer work crews from the Inmate Community Service Program have cleaned up litter along the Interstate-80 near Green River.
The inmate work crews collected a total of 95 bags of trash from the I-80 Exit 89 and Exit 91 on- and off-ramps, according to Deputy Dwaine Shafe who supervises the program. After inmates gathered and bagged the trash, maintenance crews from the Wyoming Department of Transportation transported it to the landfill.
The Sweetwater County Detention Center's Inmate Community Service Program employs screened, misdemeanor-level volunteer inmates in cleanup, snow removal and other community service projects. The work crews carry out their tasks under the direct supervision of sworn detention officers.
"Sometimes people make mistakes,"Sheriff John Grossnickle said. "Our community service program is important because it allows otherwise good people who have maybe made a mistake in life to continue to act as productive members of society. By design, the program instills a sense of ownership for our volunteers and allows them to give back to the community while serving their sentences."
In addition to their most recent work, inmates from the program also helped with cleanup efforts after the severe snow storm in September of 2020 that knocked down trees throughout the city of Green River.