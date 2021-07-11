ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency and Community Fine Arts Center are introducing the inaugural Snowman Stroll.
The project grew out of a discussion on ways locals and visitors can embrace winter more in our community. The snowmen will be designed to brighten downtown Rock Springs during the darkest and often most dreaded part of the year.
The organization is looking for local artists to paint the 48-inch tall snowmen. Applications are available at the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency Office at 603 S. Main St. or www.downtownrs.com. The application deadline is Aug. 31. Artists will have September through November to prep and paint their snowmen.
The snowmen will be on display from early January through the end of March. The public will be invited to take the Snowman Stroll while enjoying services and products from their favorite small businesses. Family activities will go along with the Stroll to further engage the community in the project.
Artists, from the acclaimed to the amateur, are encouraged to apply as well as painters, sculptors, craftsmen, multimedia artists and other wildly creative individuals. There will be a $500 stipend for the artists.
“We’re aiming to give the community something to look forward to during that time,” Main Street/URA Manager Chad Banks said.
The agency bought the snowmen from a women-owned business in Illinois that specializes in the design and fabrication of fiberglass animal forms.
Underwriters for this season’s project include the Wyoming Community Foundation, Rocky Mountain Power Foundation, Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund and Dominion Energy.
Snowmen sponsored so far are Sweetwater Board of Cooperative Educational Services and Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is still looking for more sponsors. Interested sponsors may contact the office for more information.
For more information, call 307-352-1434 or visit www.downtownrs.com.