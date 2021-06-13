ROCK SPRINGS — Lorin Jones, Brianna Parker, Sara Davidson and Zoe Kautzman were named the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency Volunteers of the Month for May.
Rock Springs High School graduate, Lorin Jones and her friends, Brianna Parker, Sara Davidson and Zoe Kautzman recently painted the butterfly mural together on Broadway Street across from Sidekicks Book and Wine Bar.
“Honestly, I was surprised people wanted to pose with it before it was finished,” Jones said in a press release. “That means we were working on the right project. It was a process, but it was fun and different.”
The friends had a choice to draw a butterfly or angel wings in Downtown. Since they agreed that angel wings were too common, they believed the butterfly is meant to be.
“One of the best things friends can do together is volunteer on a project in our community,” Jones said. “A few years from now, we’ll look back at it and say, we created that together.”
All four women plan to attend Western Wyoming Community College.
Jones plans to major in psychology.
“Mental health awareness is so important and we see it a lot of it on social media,” she said. “I believe I’m meant to be a mental health professional — I’m not sure why but I think it’s my calling.”
Kautzman agreed, she too, will major in psychology.
“I’d like to be a school psychologist,” Kautzman said in the release. “There is a shortage on them and students need help.”
Parker and Davidson will focus on pre-medical sciences. Parker wants to be a radiation therapist and Davidson will be studying to be a dental hygienist.
For more information contact the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency at 307-352-1434 or visit www.downtownrs.com.