ROCK SPRINGS — The fifth and sixth grade students’ artwork from Eastside and Pilot Butte Elementary Schools are now on display at the Community Fine Arts Center from through April 10.
“The artwork has strong graphics with fun and imagination,” Debora Soule, Community Fine Arts Center director said in a press release. “The mask-wearing self-portraits are whimsical and the mandala designs are colorful and detailed.”
The Community Fine Arts Center honors the talents of the local students by having art displays of the Sweetwater County School District No.1 students’ artwork all spring. March is Youth Art Month across the country and recognizes the importance of art and arts education in school programs. Art, music, and the performing arts activities can help students develop life skills including self-expression, problem solving, creativity, individuality, and being able to see the beauty both in traditional art forms and the world around them.
The exhibit includes artwork from 168 students. Art instructor Nanci Rollins teaches at both schools.
EASTSIDE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
Fifth grade: JennaRose Aguda, Aurora Ainge, Rayann Allen, Kamryn Anderson, Parker Bates, Brynlee Blake, Sophia Bozner, Emma Burdette, Ava Burklow, Kinley Busenbark, Cash Butcher, Xzayviana Calderone, Ashley Carrera-Campos, Aaliyah Casillas, Adyn Coca, Laila Copenbarger, Lilyan Covolo, Eva Croff, Hayden Cutler, Olivia Goich, Raimee Gunyan, Zoe Harper, Grace Kerns, Baylen Kitteridge, Mercedes Krotzer, Kamdin Krueth, Amilya Lemon, CJ Long, Caroline Lowell, Aubree Michael, Payson Muniz, Isabella Nelson, Hailee Penrod, Brooklyn Potter, Hannah Redmond, Bobby Reece, Shalico Robinson, Fatima Sanchez, Chloe Senstock, Peyton Simpson, Alexis Trombley, Dayton Uhrig-Santillans, Neveah Vialpando and Guadalupe Villa
Sixth grade: Alexia Alatorre, Jayde Anderson, Ashton Anderson, Lilly Bjork, Esabella Brierly, Emeree Brostoski, Jocelyn Campos, Kerra Colley, Allison Condie, Scarlett Cozzens, Sophie Crofts, Kieren Crosby, Chloee Dawson, Chloee Dusel, Audrey Eaton, Autumn Fadling, Quentin Farmer, Ethan Gerwatowski, Bileidy Godoy, Lexi Guerrero, Carmen Hernandez-Solis, Ashley Herrera-Campos, Imogen Kaptain, Joseph Lindsay, Hailee Michael, Karla Moreno, Ava Nicholas, Emily Nieto, Cambri Pederson, Lilly Plew, Soraya Portillo, Hezekiah Purvis, Alexis Rogers, Natalia Santamaria, Chance Stephens, Javin Toth and Joel Wilkinson
PILOT BUTTE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
Fifth grade: Peyton Anderson, Kennedi Basso, Levi Belnap, Evan Berry, Brayton Boylen, Jackson Buss, Emma Calvey, Andi Christensen, Zoey Conner, Reagan Cordova, Ava Doerr, Daniela Dominguez, Ellison Doyle, Hannah Duran, Marlo Gallarza-Delgadillo, Adam Hall, Berlynn Harris, Nellie Jarvie, Echo Knezovich, Ainsley Madsen, Zoey Marincic, Isabella Martinez, Aspen McConnell, Chevelle McMurray, Leonor Moreno, Caleigh Morley, Mia Parra, Karlee Penland, Dylan Powell, Madeleine Roberts, Antony Ruiz Mikula, Emily Schaefer, Ellee Schurman, Aspen Seppie, Macey Smith, Jace Stott, Abbi Stott, Ashley Vargas-Velica, Kinsley Weinreich, Kaitlyne Willey, Reagan Williams and Ella Wilson
Sixth grade: Gabriela Aaron, Emery Anderson, Tarin Anderson, Bella Bear, Owen Berry, Lillian Bridewell, William Carlson, Monique Carney-Knoefler, Paige Castillon, Sunny Conder, Davian Cummins, Grace Gatti, Mireya Godina-Alvarado, Joshua Harris, Braelyn Harris, Brooklynn Hartley, Angel Hettinger, Katie Homan, Aydin Hood, Adyson Huffman, Ezra Jensen, Tahlia Knudsen, Olivia Kronfuss, Alysson Lopez, Lucas Merrit, Justin Millemon, Kaycie Muniz, Camryn Nelson-Pederson, Max Phillips, Rylin Plant, Royce Reeves, Salvador Rivas, Payton Robbins, Daniela Salazar, Adalyne Schweitzer, Breslynn Shelley, Morgan Stafford, Isabella
Stein, MaryLynn Stewart, Alex Vega, Yuliza Vicencio-Delgadillo, Kade Wells, Alice Whitfield and Shieley Zancanella
Rock Springs Junior High School art students will display their work April 13-24 with a reception on April 14. Both Rock Springs and Black Butte High Schools’ works will exhibit April 28 through May 18, with a reception April 28.
Community Fine Arts Center hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridayand noon to 4 p.m. Saturday.