ROCK SPRINGS — Enjoy songs from the forties through today’s current hits at The Broadway Theater.
The Broadway Theater presents The Divas Through the Decades at 7 p.m. on April 10.
Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $10 per person and are available for purchase at the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency, 603 South Main St., Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce, 1897 Dewar Drive and at www.BroadwayRS.com.
Seating is limited. Masks and social distancing are required.
This will be a musical tribute to some of the most influential female vocalists in American pop music. The show features music made famous by various Divas including Tina Turner, Diana Ross and the Supremes, Celine Dion, Aretha Franklin, Gloria Estefan, Madonna, Beyonce, Shania Twain, Taylor Swift, Carrie Underwood and more.
The Diva's stage show is filled with electrifying vocals, innovative choreography, great costume changes, and a high-energy performance that is second to none, according to a press release. Their musicianship offers unequalled authenticity as well as fun.
Not only will the audience experience iconic music and incredible singing and dancing, they will find comedy and sentiment throughout the performance as they witness the girls getting the audience involved and participating in the show, according to the release. There is truly something for everyone in this timeless production. Divas Through the Decades will give you an opportunity to experience female artists' great contribution to American music.
For more information visit www.BroadwayRS.com or call 307-352-1434.