GREEN RIVER — Expedition Academy High School sent 10 pieces or art to the Wyoming State Art Symposium on April 24-26 in Casper. Expedition Academy students took home eight blue ribbons awarded by art teachers from around the State of Wyoming.
On the night before the show opened, Ceyda Gundez, Expedition Academy High School sophomore competed with Green River High School students and took second place in the Newspaper Fashion Show Competition.
The students had a chance to see Art by other students from across the state and were able to visit the Nicolaysen Art Gallery to view work by Salvador Dali. It was a great experience for all of the students, according to Expedition Academy High School Principal Ralph Obrey.
Obrey credited Michelle Wickstrom for the teaching, planning, and hard work to help these students be successful.
He also expressed appreciation to the Green River High School Art department for letting Expedition Academy High School join them on the trip to Casper.