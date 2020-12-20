Continuing with my family’s holiday food traditions, I have added a couple more recipes from our holidays.
Potato Casserole, also known by many as funeral potatoes have an even different name in our family.
Our family has called them Hagg Potatoes, after a family friend, John Haggerty, who ate the potato dish at our house years ago, and could not get enough of them.
Several years ago our family changed from a turkey dinner on Christmas Day, since we already have a turkey dinner on Thanksgiving, to a prime rib dinner with Hag potatoes and some of the leftover dishes from the Christmas Eve buffet. The year that tradition began, my Dad had discovered a way to cook a prime rib encrusted in rock salt and roasted and wanted to try it, and we have been preparing it that way since around the early 1980s.
Before my Mom’s brother passed away, he and his family would come over for Christmas Eve to visit, exchange gifts and eat. We always had a pot luck style meal, where everyone brought a dish or dishes. Mom always had me pick up Kronski sausages from Ben’s Foodliner/Boschettos European Market for one of her contributions, and everyone brought other dishes. One dish I brought a few times was one of my cousin’s recipes for Tortilla Pin Wheels from a family cookbook, and my niece and youngest nephew just loved it, as well as others.
Tasting a food that has been part of your holidays for years, can trigger such memories, and takes you back to holidays of the past. Food is as much a holiday tradition as a Christmas tree or sending Christmas cards and gifts.
POTATO CASSEROLE (HAGG POTATOES)
One 32 ounce package of frozen diced hash brown potatoes, thawed
½ to ¾ cup diced bell peppers (I use half green and half red)
¼ pound (one stick) butter
One 10.5 ounce can condensed Cream of Chicken soup
1 cup sour cream
2 cups shredded cheese
1 ½ to 2 cups corn flake crumbs
Salt and pepper to taste
— In large Dutch oven melt butter and add soup, sour cream, cheese and seasoning stir in potatoes and peppers, coating them with the other ingredients.
— Spray a 13 inch by 9 inch pan with cooking spray (I use butter flavored).
— Pour combination into pan.
— Cover the potato mixture with corn flake crumbs, quite heavily to cover the entire pan from side to side, corner to corner.
— Bake in a 400 degree Fahrenheit oven for 40 minutes.
On a normal Christmas there is 13 of us at the dinner table so we normally double the recipe, and use a cake pan to bake in, and add 5-10 minutes baking time.
TORTILLA PIN WHEELS
8 ounces cream cheese, softened
8 ounces sour cream
One 4 ounce can chopped black olives, well drained
4 ounce can green chiles, well drained
1 cup sharp cheddar cheese, shredded
½ cup green onions, chopped
Salt, pepper and garlic powder to taste
Five 10 inch tortillas, I can sometime get six rolls, (I use a package each of spinach and tomato to get a green and red color combination on the platter for the holiday)
— Mix all ingredients, (except tortillas) together in mixing bowl.
— Spread evenly on the tortillas and wrap like mini jelly rolls, twisting the ends tightly.
— Wrap the rolls firmly in plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 3-4 hours.
— When ready to serve, slice into half-inch rounds and place on serving platter or plate.