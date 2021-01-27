ORANGE CITY, Iowa — Kaytlyn Keeler, of Farson, and a student at Northwestern College in Orange City, Iowa, has earned a spot on the Academic Dean’s List as a Collegiate Scholar for the fall 2020 semester.
The Dean’s List is comprised of students who have achieved a semester grade point average of 3.50 or above while carrying a minimum of 12 graded hours.
Students who earned a grade point average of 3.75 or better are considered a Collegiate Scholar. Of the 269 Collegiate Scholars, 78 of them maintained a perfect 4.0 average and are recognized with a pound sign.
Keeler is a junior biology-health professions major at Northwestern College. She is the daughter of Frank and Wendy Keeler of Farson.