LINCOLN, Nebraska — Favour Chidimma Wanjoku of Rock Springs has been named to the Deans' List at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for the spring semester of the 2020-21 academic year.
Wanjoku, a sophomore majoring in nutrition and health sciences, was named to the Dean's List for the College of Education and Human Sciences. College of Education and Human Sciences requires a 3.75 grade point average. All qualifying grade-point averages are based on a four-point scale and a minimum number of graded semester hours. Students can be on the Deans' List for more than one college.
The Dean of College of Education and Human Sciences is Sherri Jones.
More than 6,800 students at Nebraska were named to the Deans' List for the spring semester.
