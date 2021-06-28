FLAMING GORGE — Presentations on Geology and Ecology will run each Friday from June 25 through Aug. 6 at the Flaming Gorge National Recreation Area.
Join Tom Elder, co-author of Field Guide to the Flaming Gorge-Uintas National Scenic Byway at Red Canyon Visitor Center for the entire 3 hour interpretive tour, or join at any stop en-route.
This is a free activity sponsored by Ashley National Forest.
Tour schedule includes:
—10 a.m.: Leave Red Canyon Visitor Center on Red Canyon Road, off Highway 44 (3.5 miles west of Highway 191 turnoff)
— 10:20 a.m. to 10:30a.m.: Sheep Creek Geological Loop south entrance kiosk off Highway 44 (13 miles west of Red Canyon)
— 11a.m to 1:30 p.m.: Ute Fire Tower (exit toward Spirit Lake off Sheep Creek Geological Loop)
— 1:45 p.m. to 3 p.m.: Sheep Creek Geological Loop (starting at entrance sign overlooking the Uinta Mountain Fault)
— 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.: Sheep Creek Overlook, west side of Highway 44 (15 miles west of Red Canyon Road)