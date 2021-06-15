SWEETWATER COUNTY – The Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism Board hosted a ribbon cutting on Wednesday, June 9 at the Flaming Gorge Gateway Sign on U.S. HWY 191South to celebrate the designation of the Flaming Gorge – Green River Basin Scenic Byway as an All-American Road.
Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism board, along with several partners around the byway, submitted an application to the Federal Highway Administration in 2020 and the application was successful, making the byway one of only 37 designated All-American Roads in the Country. https://cms8.fhwa.dot.gov/newsroom/usdot-announces-new-americas-bywaysr-designations
“This has been a dream, 20 plus years in the making,” Jenissa Meredith, executive director of Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism said in a press release. “I was fortunate to be involved in preparing this application over a decade ago when Dave Hanks, former CEO of the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce, included me in the project. It is such an honor to see this designation finally become a reality.”
Overall, the Federal Highway Administration announced 49 new designations to the America's Byways collection, including 15 All-American Roads and 34 National Scenic Byways in 28 states. This increases the number of America's Byways to 184 in 48 states. All-American Road is the highest level of designation and is reserved for byways that provide an experience that is so exceptional travelers would make a drive along the route the primary reason for their trip. This is the first time the Federal Highway Administration has designated new Scenic Byways and All-American Roads since 2009.
Created in 1991, the National Scenic Byways Program is a collaborative effort to help recognize, preserve and enhance selected roads throughout the United States. The U.S. Department of Transportation recognizes certain roads based on one or more archeological, cultural, historic, natural, recreational and scenic qualities.
On Sept. 22, 2019, the Reviving America's Scenic Byways Act of 2019 was signed by the President and became Public Law 116-57. This law requires the U.S. Secretary of Transportation to solicit nominations for certain roads to be designated under the National Scenic Byways Program as National Scenic Byways or All-American Roads based on their archaeological, cultural, historic, natural, recreational, and scenic qualities. https://www.fhwa.dot.gov/hep/scenic_byways/
"Through their many unique qualities, each of these new additions to the National Scenic Byways program helps America’s roads tell our national story,” Federal Highway Administration executive director Tom Everett said in a press release. "These special routes offer travelers exciting new opportunities to explore the nation, from coast to coast or close to home."
The Flaming Gorge – Green River Basin route is located in the southwest corner of Wyoming on two north-south roadways extending from I-80 south to the Utah state line and paralleling the Green River and the Flaming Gorge National Recreation Area. The location is approximately 175 miles south of Grand Teton and Yellowstone National Parks and 180 miles east of Salt Lake City, Utah.
The natural landscape of the Flaming Gorge - Green River Basin Scenic Byway is vast with diverse habitat largely unaffected by human actions which makes recreation plentiful and the experience especially pleasurable. But it is the drive itself across the expansive panorama of land and sky that is awe inspiring, nationally significant, and worthy of All-American Road designation.
“The Flaming Gorge is by far our greatest tourism asset. This designation will provide funding opportunities and will shine a spotlight on this area for travelers like never before,” Meredith said.
The byway nomination was prepared with contributions from several key participants including Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism – Jenissa Meredith; Flaming Gorge Corporation – Jerry Taylor; Red Canyon Lodge and Flaming Gorge – Uintas National Scenic Byway – Mark Wilson; U.S. Forest Service and Flaming Gorge – Uintas National Scenic Byway – Don Jacques and Corridor Solutions – Wanda Maloney.
“We are so fortunate to have such exceptional partners both locally and in Utah. This designation would not have been possible without the combined efforts of all of the key participants and corridor partners,” Meredith said.
In order to prepare the application, the Corridor Management Plan also had to be updated. Stakeholders focused on reassessing visitor experience needs and alternative options for delivering information, as well as developing strategies to continue to leverage the expertise of the byway’s public and private partners and build on marketing success.
Contributors to the Corridor Management Plan update included:
— Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism: Jenissa Meredith
— Red Canyon Lodge and Flaming Gorge/ Uintas National Scenic Byways: Mark Wilson
— Flaming Gorge Corporation: Jerry Taylor
— Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce: Rick Lee
— Green River Chamber of Commerce: Lisa Herrera
— Ashley National Forest and Flaming Gorge/ Uintas National Scenic Byways: Don Jacques
— Utah Division of Wildlife: Ron Stewart
— Intermountain Natural History Association: Richard Millett
— Bureau of Land Management: Kimberly Foster
— Wyoming Department of Transportation: Janelle Leonard
— Corridor Solutions: Wanda Maloney
“The goal of nominating the Flaming Gorge – Green River Basin Scenic Byway for designation as an All-American Road is one that has been fully supported and championed by Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism and key business owners in Utah and Wyoming since 2010. Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism provided funding for consultant support from Corridor Solutions to development the nomination. CS has worked with the byway organizations in Utah and Wyoming since 2010 and appreciates the combined corridor experience as well as the significance of each state’s intrinsic qualities,” Wanda Maloney of Corridor Solutions said in a press release.
