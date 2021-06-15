Weather Alert

...Hot Temperatures Again Today... This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHERE...Southwest Wyoming. * WHAT...Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Mountains will generally have highs in the 70s and 80s. * WHEN...Today. * IMPACTS...Potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Drink plenty of water, wear lightweight, light-colored clothing, and limit outdoor activity in the afternoon and evening.