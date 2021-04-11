Picture front from left are former Green River City Councilman Lisa Maes, Mayor Pete Rust and former Green River City Councilman Tom Murphy. In back are Councilmen Mike Shutran, Robert Berg, Jim Zimmerman, Gary Killpack, George Jost and Sherry Bushman. Former Councilmen Maes and Murphy were honored during the April 6 Green River City Council meeting for their years of service.