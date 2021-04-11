GREEN RIVER — The Green River City Council honored two former City Council members at the April 6 Council meeting.
Green River Mayor Pete Rust presented plaques to former Green River City Council members Lisa Maes and Tom Murphy. Maes served three terms, 12 years, representing Ward II, while Murphy served one term, 4 years, representing Ward I.
Rust thanked both for their many years of dedicated service to the City. Maes, a former employee in the Parks and Recreation Department, currently works at Harley Davidson. Murphy continues to be the Public Information Officer for the Green River Fire Department.