OGDEN, Utah — Four local residents were awarded with the honor of Academic Excellence or High Academic Excellence for the spring 2021 semester from Weber State University.
Local residents who received the honor of Academic Excellence at Weber State University included:
— Logan Alam: Rock Springs
— Adrianna Valerio: Rock Springs
— Davan McDaniel: Pinedale
— Stacee Bird: Wamsutter
More than 4,300 students, representing 28% of Weber State undergraduates, received the honor of Academic Excellence in the spring, signifying they maintained a grade point average of at least 3.5. Of those 4,300, approximately 1,300 students earned the distinction of High Academic Excellence for maintaining a 4.0 grade point average, representing 8% of the student body.
The achievement of earning Academic Excellence is difficult under normal circumstances but was made especially challenging with the added pressure of handling the mental and emotional impact of a global pandemic, political unrest and an unusual learning environment.
Less face-to-face instruction and interaction, as well as limited engagement with peers, meant students had to demonstrate their grit and determination to maintain their high academic standards.
During the spring semester, 30% of Weber State classes had some on-campus component - 11% of those completely face to face — another 59% were online, and 11% offered individualized instruction, including clinical lab supervision. The remainder of courses was taught using virtual and online methods.
