ROCK SPRINGS — Climb Wyoming is offering a free commercial driver's license training program for low-income single mothers in the Sweetwater County area.
Participants will find meaningful support in all areas of their lives during these challenging times and jumpstart a driving career with training for local driving jobs that are home at night, according to a press release. Training includes work in trucks of many shapes and sizes, from small delivery trucks to school buses and flatbed trucks, with $16-$18 an hour starting wages.
Interested moms should call 307-382-0771, message Climb on Facebook, or visit climbready.org.
ABOUT CLIMB WYOMING
Celebrating 35 years of working with single mothers to achieve self-sufficiency, Climb Wyoming is a statewide nonprofit organization whose mission is for low-income single mothers to discover self-sufficiency through career training and placement. Climb graduates consistently double their monthly income and decrease their reliance on public assistance programs, thanks to a comprehensive, evidence-based program approach that includes job skills training, life skills, and mental health services, according to the release.