ROCK SPRINGS — Climb Wyoming will begin a free Commercial Driving training program soon for low-income single mothers in the Sweetwater Area.
Participants will find meaningful support in all areas of their lives during these challenging times and jumpstart a driving career with training for local driving jobs that are home at night. Training includes work in trucks of many shapes and sizes, from small delivery trucks to school buses and flatbed trucks, with $16-$18/hr. starting wages, according to a press release.
Interested moms should call Jasmine today at 307-382-0771, message Climb on Facebook, or visit climbready.org.
ABOUT CLIMB WYOMING
Celebrating 35 years of working with single mothers to achieve self-sufficiency, Climb Wyoming is a statewide nonprofit organization whose mission is for low-income single mothers to discover self-sufficiency through career training and placement. Climb graduates consistently double their monthly income and decrease their reliance on public assistance programs, thanks to a comprehensive, evidence-based program approach that includes job skills training, life skills, and mental health services. For more information, visit www.climbwyoming.org.