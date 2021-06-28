FLAMING Gorge — The first three special interpretive programs at Flaming Gorge take place each Friday from June 25 to Aug. 6.
The interpretive programs include:
— 3 p.m. Riparian Nature Walk: Stroll through a riparian woodland along Sheep Creek while discussing the importance of water. Witness migrating Kokanee salmon later in the season at Sheep Creek Nature Trail, Highway 44.
— 7:30 p.m. Cart Creek Fire: Remember those who lost their lives in the 1977 fire while discussing fire ecology and fire management at Firefighters Memorial: Between sites 18 and 19, Loop C, Firefighters Campground.
— 9 p.m. Make Friends with the Night: Observe the darkening sky with music, poetry and mythology at Bootleg Amphitheater on US 191 across from Firefighters Campground.