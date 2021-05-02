Frozen ravioli can be used in a variety of recipes. It is such a versatile ingredient, it can simply be boiled and topped with melted butter or olive oil and grated parmesan — or it can be incorporated into casseroles for a hearty meal, or mixed with vegetables for a lighter meal. They can also be used like dumplings in a soup.
There is a variety of frozen raviolis on the market, so you have your choice from three cheese to spinach to cheese and truffle. Try a variety of them to find your favorite.
SIMPLE RAVIOLI BAKE
Ingredients:
One 25-27 ounce package frozen ravioli, your choice
One 25.5 ounce jar pasta sauce, use your favorite
2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese
4 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese
— Heat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Spray bottom and sides of 13 inch by 9 inch baking dish, with cooking spray.
— Spread three-fourths cup of the pasta sauce in baking dish. Arrange half of the frozen ravioli in single layer over sauce; top with half of the remaining pasta sauce and 1 cup of the mozzarella cheese. Repeat layers once, starting with ravioli. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese.
— Cover with foil; bake 40 minutes. Remove foil; bake 15 to 20 minutes until cheese is melted, bubbly and hot in center. Let stand 10 minutes before serving.
I serve with garlic bread.
RAVIOLI WITH VEGETABLES
Ingredients:
One 9 ounce package refrigerated ravioli, your choice
1tablespoon olive oil
2 cups fresh green beans, trimmed and cut into 2-inch pieces
One small onion, cut into thin wedges
½ teaspoon vegetable bouillon sauce or cube
1 ½ teaspoons chopped fresh marjoram leaves, (if you can’t find marjoram, you can use thyme or oregano)
¼ teaspoon garlic powder
Pepper to taste
½ cup water
1 cup chopped seeded Roma tomatoes
½ cup frozen sweet peas
3 tablespoons shredded Parmesan cheese
— Cook and drain ravioli as directed on package. Cover to keep warm.
— In large skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat until hot. Add green beans and onion; cook and stir 3 minutes. Add bouillon, marjoram, garlic powder, pepper and water; cook 3 to 5 minutes longer or until beans are crisp-tender.
— Add tomatoes, peas and cooked ravioli. Reduce heat to medium-low; cook 3 to 5 minutes, stirring occasionally, until mixture is thoroughly heated and sauce is slightly thickened. Sprinkle with cheese.
I serve with a simple side salad.