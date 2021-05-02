Cooking With Ease

Frozen ravioli can be used in a variety of recipes. It is such a versatile ingredient, it can simply be boiled and topped with melted butter or olive oil and grated parmesan — or it can be incorporated into casseroles for a hearty meal, or mixed with vegetables for a lighter meal. They can also be used like dumplings in a soup.

There is a variety of frozen raviolis on the market, so you have your choice from three cheese to spinach to cheese and truffle. Try a variety of them to find your favorite.

SIMPLE RAVIOLI BAKE

Ingredients:

One 25-27 ounce package frozen ravioli, your choice

One 25.5 ounce jar pasta sauce, use your favorite

2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese

4 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese

— Heat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Spray bottom and sides of 13 inch by 9 inch baking dish, with cooking spray.

— Spread three-fourths cup of the pasta sauce in baking dish. Arrange half of the frozen ravioli in single layer over sauce; top with half of the remaining pasta sauce and 1 cup of the mozzarella cheese. Repeat layers once, starting with ravioli. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese.

— Cover with foil; bake 40 minutes. Remove foil; bake 15 to 20 minutes until cheese is melted, bubbly and hot in center. Let stand 10 minutes before serving.

I serve with garlic bread.

RAVIOLI WITH VEGETABLES

Ingredients:

One 9 ounce package refrigerated ravioli, your choice

1tablespoon olive oil

2 cups fresh green beans, trimmed and cut into 2-inch pieces

One small onion, cut into thin wedges

½ teaspoon vegetable bouillon sauce or cube

1 ½ teaspoons chopped fresh marjoram leaves, (if you can’t find marjoram, you can use thyme or oregano)

¼ teaspoon garlic powder

Pepper to taste

½ cup water

1 cup chopped seeded Roma tomatoes

½ cup frozen sweet peas

3 tablespoons shredded Parmesan cheese

— Cook and drain ravioli as directed on package. Cover to keep warm.

— In large skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat until hot. Add green beans and onion; cook and stir 3 minutes. Add bouillon, marjoram, garlic powder, pepper and water; cook 3 to 5 minutes longer or until beans are crisp-tender.

— Add tomatoes, peas and cooked ravioli. Reduce heat to medium-low; cook 3 to 5 minutes, stirring occasionally, until mixture is thoroughly heated and sauce is slightly thickened. Sprinkle with cheese.

I serve with a simple side salad.

