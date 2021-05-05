SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Joint Travel and Tourism Board will offer full-day tours of Flaming Gorge National Recreation Area from June 3 to Aug. 19.
Enjoy adventure with a local guide on a full-day bus tour of Flaming Gorge National Recreation Area. Tickets include transportation, guided-tour, lunch and breathtaking sights along southwest Wyoming’s designated All-American Road, according to a press release. Snacks and water are also provided throughout the trip. Travel comfortably in an air-conditioned motor coach with large windows and enjoy the spectacular views of Flaming Gorge Country. Tickets cost $49 per person.
“We are excited to offer this to the community and its visitors. Most attractions in the area are self-guided. The Flaming Gorge Tour will allow visitors to relax, enjoy, and leave the planning to us,” Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism Executive Director Jenissa Meredith said.
The bus will depart at 8 a.m. from the Explore Rock Springs and Green River Visitor Center at 1641 Elk St. in Rock Springs and travel down U.S. Highway 191 and back up Highway 530, making many stops along the way. The bus will return to the visitor center around 5:30 p.m. For a complete itinerary, tour schedule and tickets, go to www.visit ExploreWY.com/Flaming-Gorge-Tour.
Private tours are also available for groups of 20 to 30 people.
For more information call 307-382-2538 or visit www.facebook,com/FlamingGorgeTourWyoming.