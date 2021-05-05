SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Joint Travel and Tourism Board will offer full-day tours of Flaming Gorge National Recreation Area beginning June 3 and running through Aug. 19.
Enjoy adventure with a local guide on a full-day bus tour of Flaming Gorge National Recreation Area. Tickets include transportation, guided-tour, lunch and breathtaking sights along Southwest Wyoming’s designated All-American Road. Snacks and water are also provided throughout the trip. Travel comfortably in an air-conditioned motor coach with large windows and enjoy the spectacular views of Flaming Gorge Country. Tickets are $49 per person.
“We are excited to offer this to the community and its visitors. Most attractions in the area are self-guided. The Flaming Gorge Tour will allow visitors to relax, enjoy, and leave the planning to us,” Jenissa Meredith, executive director of Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism said.
The bus will depart at 8 a.m. from the Explore Rock Springs and Green River Visitor Center, 1641 Elk St. Rock Springs and travel down U.S. Highway 191 and back up Highway 530, making many stops along the way. The bus will return to the visitor center around 5:30 p.m. For a complete itinerary, tour schedule and tickets www.visit ExploreWY.com/Flaming-Gorge-Tour.
Private tours are also available for groups of 20 to 30 people.
For more information call 307-382-2538 or visit www.facebook,com/FlamingGorgeTourWyoming.
Tour Dates include:
JUNE
—Thursday, June 3
— Friday, June 11
—Thursday, June 17
JULY
— Thursday, July 8
— Friday, July 9
— Thursday, July 15
— Friday, July 16
— Thursday, July 22
— Thursday, July 29
AUGUST
—Thursday, Aug. 12
— Thursday, Aug. 19
FLAMING GORGE TOUR ITINERARY
— 7:30 a.m.: Check-in
— 8:00 a.m.: Depart Elk Street Visitor Center, 1641 Elk Street Rock Springs
TRAVEL HIGHWAY 191 SOUTH
— 8:30 to 8:45a.m.: Flaming Gorge Gateway Sign, map orientation and photos
— 9 to 9:45 a.m.: Firehole Canyon Stop, includes donuts and restroom break near boat launch area
— 10:30 to 11a.m.: Flaming Gorge Dam, view site and restroom break
— 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Lunch at Red Canyon Lodge or Flaming Gorge Resort
— 1:00 to 1:30 p.m.: Red Canyon Visitor Center, view overlook
— 1:45 to 2 p.m.: Sheep Creek Bay Overlook, mile marker 17
— 2:15 to 3 p.m.: Salmon Interpretive Site, mile marker 22
— 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.: Lucerne Valley Marina or Buckboard Marina, ice cream and restroom break
— 5 p.m. (optional based on time): View Expedition Island, Green River
— 5:30 p.m.: Return to Elk Street Visitor Center