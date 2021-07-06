ROCK SPRINGS — Jaylene Gallegos was recently named 2021 Pre-teen Miss Wyoming.
Gallegos participated in the Little Miss Wyoming Pageant on June 19 in Sheridan. She competed in five categories for the title which included interview, casual wear, personality, party dress and talent. Gallegos had all perfect scores. Her talent was singing “Hopelessly Devoted to You,” by Olivia Newton John. Gallegos was also recognized for academic excellence.
Gallegos has been participating pageants since she was two months old. She took the steps from her mother Mercedes Gallegos who has also done pageants since she was a baby and place second runner up at the Mrs. Wyoming America pageant in 2015.