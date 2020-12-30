Dawn Wells, center, poses with fellow cast members of "Gilligan's Island," Bob Denver and Alan Hale Jr., in Los Angeles in 1965 . Wells, who played the wholesome Mary Ann on the 1960s sitcom "Gilligan's Island," has died. Her publicist says Wells died early Wednesday, Dec. 30, in Los Angeles, of causes related to COVID-19.

