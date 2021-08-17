...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT WEDNESDAY...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division, and the
Wyoming Department of Health.
* WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
* WHERE...Much of western and central Wyoming, except the eastern
half of Sweetwater County.
* WHEN...Through 1 PM MDT Wednesday, August 18.
* IMPACTS...Smoke from western US wildfires will continue to move
into Wyoming the rest of today, tonight, and Wednesday. The smoke
may limit visibility at times and create poor air quality,
especially in the basins and valleys.
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends
that the elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory
problems avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor
activities during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety
of pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can
cause respiratory health effects. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/.
Weather Alert
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS
EVENING...
* IMPACTS: Low Humidities...Hot Temperatures...Strong Gusty
Winds...and Dry Thunderstorms with gusty and erratic outflow
winds will create erratic fire behavior and new fire starts.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In Southwest WY Fire Zones...277...279.
In West Central WY Fire Zone....278.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Southwest WY...Sweetwater...Uinta.
In West Central WY...Lincoln...Sublette.
* WIND: Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* HUMIDITY: 12 to 17 percent.
* TEMPERATURES: Highs in the mid 80s.
* THUNDERSTORMS: Isolated to scattered virga showers and dry
thunderstorms will develop over zones 277, 278 and the western
half of 279 this afternoon. Showers will remain possible tonight.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
ROCK SPRINGS — A campaign aimed at improving the recognition and reporting of potential risks in the hospital’s processes and systems has proven successful just out of the gate.
Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County kicked off the Good Catch campaign in early June. The campaign, initiated and managed by American Data Network PSO, offers MHSC the opportunity to significantly increase near-miss reporting; develop proactive, data-driven improvement activities; and recognizes those who are actively promoting a strong culture of safety.
A Good Catch, often referred to in hospitals as a near miss or close call, is an event that does not reach a patient because of chance or timely intervention. A Good Catch is a win for patients, staff and hospitals because corrective action is taken, and it presents the opportunity to prevent future risk.
“It’s a great campaign because everyone in the hospital can be involved. Everyone can make a difference,” Valerie Boggs, an MHSC quality analyst registered nurse said in a press release. “In June, MHSC had 18 good catches. This included everything from a rug as a trip hazard to extending the automatic lighting time in bathrooms.
“A great example of a Good Catch at MHSC comes from the Cardiopulmonary Department,” Boggs said. “They had a large chair that was awkward for older patients to get into, and the arm on the chair also was broken. Staff were fearful a patient could fall while trying to seat themselves in this chair. After entering this Good Catch into the electronic reporting program we established, they were able to quickly get a new chair and prevent harm from happening.”
Phyllis Ragland, Clinical Patient Safety Advisor with American Data Network PSO, said the initiative is grounded in efforts to promote and support patient safety activities including education to increase awareness, non-punitive reporting, and analysis of near-miss data that holds valuable predictors of vulnerabilities that can lead to actual incidents.
The initiative incorporates a tiered awards program to spotlight individual staff members and physicians who recognize and report near-miss events, as well as teams and organizations that design and implement innovative improvement strategies and processes proven to mitigate risk and harm.